Brrrrrr… Turning much colder today and tonight with areas of light snow

Turning much colder today. Snow showers continuing in the west but not as numerous as previous days. Scattered snow showers East of the Divide. The weekend looks dry and cold with the wind returning to the usual locations, like near Casper.

Today’s highs will be in the 20s for the Wind River Basin, in the upper single digits for the Bighorn Basin, and in the mid-teens for Dubois. Low temperatures overnight will be from four below to seven below for Dubois and the Wind River Basin, from 12 to 15 below for the Bighorn Basin.