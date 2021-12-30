Probation Violator Caught

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 27calls for service. During that same time period the county’s ambulances were dispatched 16 times. There was one fire call to the Boulder Flat Drive north of Lander.

Four persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including one driving while under the influence charge, one other alcohol-related charge, zero felony charges and fivemisdemeanor charges.

The Detention Center currently has 171 inmates that it is responsible for. Of these, `167 are bing held in the Lander jail, one is on home detention and three inmates are being housed out of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law: