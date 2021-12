The last high school basketball game of the year 2021 will be played in Ethete tonight when the Lady Eagles and Eagles of St. Stephens meet the Lady Chiefs and Chiefs of Wyoming Indian. The games at the Afred Redman Gymnasium begin at 5:30 p.m. The games will be broadcast on KWYW, 99.1 radio and live-streamed at Wyotoday Facebook and YouTube.

Join Ernie Over and Cody Beers for the calls of the game beginning with the pregame at 5:15 p.m.