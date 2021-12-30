No arrests in past 24 hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests/Citations 12/29-to 12/30

There were no arrests during this 24 hour period

Arrests/Citations 12/20-to 12/28

Robert Metz, 45, Fort Washakie, Arrested on a warrant from Albany County at 11:33 .m. Dec. 20th at the Lander Safeway Store

Darwin Shakespeare, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and and Open Container in the 190 block of Main Street at 7:36 a.m. on Dec. 22

A 92-year-old man from Utah was cited for speeding at 12:26 p.m. in the 7300 block of Higway 789 on Dec. 22

Richard Seaton, 42, Dubois, Arrested on a warrant from Fremont County at 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street on the 23rd.

Danelle Enos, 29, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 11:14 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street on the 23rd.

Dana Sims, 71, Lander, Cited for Failure to Maintain Lane at 12:24 .m. on Jefferson Street on the 23rd.

Amber Trowbridge, 18, Lander, cited for Too Fast for Conditions after her vehicle slid into a fence at Jefferson and North 5th tree at 7:49 p.m. on the 27th

Arrests/Citations 12/17 to 12/20

Darrel O’Neal, 42, Arapahoe, Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under Suspension and No Lights. 7:56 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street on Friday.

Desirae Custeau, 31, Lander, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 1:36 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 600 block of Main Street.

Richard Kingston, 74, Lander, Arrested on a LPD warrant at 4:54 p.m. on Sunday on South Second Street.

Arrests/Citations 12/13 to 12/14

Danelle Inos, 29, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 6:21 p.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street for Public Intoxication

Ian Timbana, 33, Lander, was Arrested for Public Intoxication and Simple Assault at 10:58 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street.

Arrests/Citations 12/10 to 1213

A 15-year-old male was issued a Citation for Peace Disturbance at 9:52 a.m. at Lander Valley High School.

Tashina Tillman, 31, Ethete, Cited for Driving Under Suspension, No Child Restraint and No Insurance at 7:01 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

Jason Stevenson, 42, and Cory SunRhodes, 35, both of Fort Washakie, were arrested at 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Grand View Drive for Public Intoxication.

Denissa Elkboy, 24, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 12:10 a.m. at an address on Washington Street.

Jolena Brewer, 20, Ethete, was issued a Citation for Minor in Possession at 12:10 a.m. at an address on Washington Street.

Arrests/Citations 12/9 to 12/10

Bryan Cress, 45, Lander, Arrested for Domestic Violence at 8:54 p.m. at an address on Robbies View

Arrests/Citations 12-8 to 12-9

Two juvenile females, ages 16 and 17 respectively, were Cited for Possession of Marijuana at 12:29 p.m. at an address on Sweetwater Street.

A 70-year-old male of Texas was Cited for Driving the Wrong Way on a One Way Street at 9:32 p.m. in the 100 block of North First Street.

Arrests/Citations 12-7 to 12-8

Timothy Wesaw, 39, Lander, Arrested on a LPD warrant and cited for No Drivers License and No Insurance at 8:04 a.m. during a VIN Inspection at an address on Cascade Street.

Johnny Trujillo, 41, Lander, Cited for Trespassing and No Vehicle Insurance at 6:13 p.m. at an address on Grand View Drive.