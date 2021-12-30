Breaking News

Cowboys, Cowgirls to face Boise State this coming week

News Director
Article Updated: December 30, 2021
Comments Off on Cowboys, Cowgirls to face Boise State this coming week
The University of Wyoming's Arena-Auditorium, home of Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball. UW Media Athletics

The Wyoming Basketball Cowboys and Cowgirls will both open their Mountain West home schedules over the next five days. The Cowboys will open with Boise State on Saturday at 2:00 PM. The Cowgirls will also host Boise State, that game is scheduled for Monday, January 3 at 6:30 PM.

Hear both games on KWYW, 99.1 on WyoToday Media via the Cowboy Sports Network.

Cowboy tickets are $20 and Cowgirl tickets are $10. Click the link below and use the Promo Code “SFG” to purchase tickets. Don’t miss any of the action inside the Arena-Auditorium! Order your Student for a Game tickets today!

Post navigation

Posted in: