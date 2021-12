Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across Western Wyoming

where periods of snow will continue into Thursday. More snow is likely across the western mountains and valleys. Cold and remaining mainly dry East of the Divide today. High wind is possible across Natrona County starting late this evening and continuing into Thursday.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the low 20s across both the Wind River and Bighorn Basins, with middle teens for Dubois and Jeffrey City.