Looking for Chief Medical Officer of Preventive Care

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT
JOB TITLE: Chief Medical Officer of Preventive Care
DEPARTMENT: Medical Department
REPORTS TO: Clinical Director
SALARY: Negotiable
JOB TYPE: Full-Time/Exempt
OPEN DATE: December 28, 2021
CLOSE DATE: Until filled
JOB OVERVIEW:
Provides medical supervision of the preventive clinics, school base programs, population health and pediatrics, oversees delivery of care, and serves as chief liaison with the medical community and is responsible for the quality, safety and efficiency of the care provided.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Preventative Medicine and Care Management:
- Examines existing medical care standards, protocols, and practices; revises and enhances; puts in place benchmarks to ensure that patients are receiving the highest quality of care possible.
- Coordinates with the Medical Executive Assistant for provider’s schedules.
- Develops an ongoing review process to ensure optimum quality of care the preventive clinics, school base programs, population health and pediatrics.
- Implements Quality Assurance programs, measures, and monitoring, including performance reviews for preventive clinic, school base programs, population health and pediatrics, and a system of peer review.
- Regularly reviews and revises policies and protocols as standards of care are revised and/or as directed by licensing, funding, and program organizations.
- Ensures the development and maintenance of statistical data related to patient care and patient outcomes, to continually improve preventive medicine practices.
- Conducts regular chart reviews and audits on a spot-check basis in addition to, and as part of, ongoing Quality Assurance programs.
- Initiates and monitors the PRC referral utilization review process.
- Manages – by providing leadership and specific direction – all patient care professionals.
Preventive Care Operations
- 75% Administrative responsibilities, Low Patient Care – 25% volume this shall include filling in for a shift for other medical providers if needed.
- Ensures positive interaction with patients, visitors, and staff.
- Conducts annual Performance Monitoring and Appraisal Plan (PMAP) of professional performance for medical staff.
- Works with other members of the WRFCHC management team to implement new preventive clinic operating processes and systems (including EHR) to enhance patient flow, improve clinic administration and facilitate operating excellence.
- Ensures the efficient functioning of all the preventive clinical services, school base program, population health, pediatrics, and coordination of preventive medicine and administrative personnel, policies, and processes.
- Develops, maintains, and monitors budgets.
- Attends Governing Body meetings regarding clinical privileges.
- Reviews patient grievances recommends and implements measures to address.
- Prepares the preventive clinics, school base programs, population health and pediatrics for audits from various agencies and health plans.
- Ensures adherence by medical staff to WRFCHC policies and documents all disciplinary actions regarding misconduct, incidents reports, etc.
Safety
- Ensures that emergency equipment, supplies and medications are available and maintained at all sites involving the preventive clinics, school base programs, population health and pediatrics.
- Ensures that safety factors are adhered to 100% of the time in preventive medicine.
- Demonstrates and implements safety, infection control, and emergency policy and procedures at all sites involving the preventive clinics, school base programs, population health and pediatrics.
Training
- Trains and supervises the preventive clinics, school base programs, population health and pediatrics.
- Develops and implements on-site training sessions; assesses need for, and coordinates, professional educational and training programs for medical and non-medical clinic personnel.
- Current BLS Certification or must be able to obtain it within 60 days of hire.
IMPORTANT APPLICATION CRITERIA
Submit a complete application with supporting documents to WRFCHC Human Resource Department located at 120 North 6th East St (Old DFS Bldg.), Riverton WY.
Fillable online application and download applications are also available at windriver.care and can be emailed to human.resources@windrivercares.com.
For any questions, please contact Susan Apodaca 307-851-5100.
Supporting documents: Proof of Covid Vaccination, Driver’s License, Tribal ID, High School Diploma/GED, Degree or professional credentials, and other supporting documents that verify required qualifications.
Applicants who have a current application on file, please submit a letter of interest for each position in which you want to be considered for. The letter should address how you meet each qualification. Telephone calls are not accepted in place of an employment application or letter of interest.
Background investigation, drug and alcohol screening are required as a condition of employment. Refusal will render the applicant ineligible for employment.