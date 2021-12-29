Looking for Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Care

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

JOB TITLE: Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Care

DEPARTMENT: Medical Department

REPORTS TO: ​​ Clinical Director

SALARY: ​​ Negotiable

JOB TYPE: ​ Full-Time/Exempt

OPEN DATE: December 28, 2021

CLOSE DATE: Until filled

JOB OVERVIEW:

Provides medical supervision of all clinical sites and telehealth, oversees delivery of care, and serves as chief liaison with the medical community and is responsible for the quality, safety and efficiency of the care provided.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Clinical Care and Care Management:

Examines existing medical care standards, protocols, and practices; revises and enhances; puts in place benchmarks to ensure that patients are receiving the highest quality of care possible.

Coordinates with the Medical Executive Assistant for provider’s schedules.

Develops an ongoing review process to ensure optimum quality of care across all clinic sites and telehealth.

Implements Quality Assurance programs, measures, and monitoring, including performance reviews for medical staff, and a system of peer review.

Regularly reviews and revises medical care policies and protocols as standards of care are revised and/or as directed by licensing, funding, and program organizations.

Ensures the development and maintenance of statistical data related to patient care and patient outcomes, to continually improve medical practices.

Conducts regular chart reviews and audits on a spot-check basis in addition to, and as part of, ongoing Quality Assurance programs.

Initiates and monitors the PRC referral utilization review process.