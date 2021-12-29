Jul 1, 1935 – Dec 26, 2021

Lonnie Mantle, 86, of Pavilion passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Hot Springs Medical Center in Thermopolis, WY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Kinnear. The viewing will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with the service starting at 1:00 pm. A dinner will be held following the service at the Pavillion Rec Center at 3:30 pm. Burial will be at the Mantle Family Cemetery at the ranch on Saturday January 1, 2022, at 11:00 am, all are welcome.



A full obituary will follow.