New radios coming for LVFD; Design services Okayed for Table Mountain Center

Meeting in a special session, the Lander City Council Tuesday night approved a grant application for the Lander Volunteer Fire Department to replace 35 portable and seven mobile radios. Fire Department Administrator Chris Johnson said one the new radios are delivered, a five-year replacement plan will be initiated to eliminate the need to replace the radios all at once. The grant will provide $202,598.07 for the purchase.

Councilors also authorized Mayor Monte Richardson to submit a FEMA building resilient infrastructure and communities grant for relocation and acquisition of residential structures in the flood plain of the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River. The project is an ongoing effort to reduce impacts from future flooding.

The Mayor was also authorized to sign a planning and design services agreement with Erdman Company for the Table Mountain Living Community preliminary architectural report. The new facility will be an assisted living center for the community.

In a work session following the special meeting, considerable time was given to discussion for a job description for a Community Development Director, including how to make the new position sustainable and specific duties.

Assistant Mayor RaJean Strube Fossen recommended that the specifics of the position be determined by the city’s human resource coordinator, with final sign-off by the council.