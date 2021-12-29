Assessor said prelim data indicates another tax hike

Fremont County Assessor Tara Berg Tuesday night told the Lander City Council that she is looking to reduce tax exemptions for some non-profit organizations who compete with the private sector. Two of those that may be targeted are the city’s golf course and the Lander Community and Convention Center. Berg, however, said she is in the preliminary stages of investigating the issue and wants to talk more with the city.

“These are huge assets to our community and we need to look at how it fits within taxability. We can have discussions on that,” she said.

The assessor also said she is planning a series of appearances within the county to begin talking about property tax increases that appear to be coming in the next year. She said her preliminary numbers “are going more than what is reasonable” due to inflated sales values of properties both in town and in rural areas of the county. She noted her preliminary analysis showed the average home sales in Lander have increased from $229,000 in 2019 to $309,000 for the first 11 months of this year. She also noted sales in rural areas are averaging around $450,000, but she said late sales this year have been in the area of $800,000, which she said means tax increases are coming. Property taxes are determined by the sales values of properties. She said she is looking for ways to help people afford their taxes, but she also told the council it would not be a bad idea to start saving. “Expenses are going up everywhere else, so costs are going up,” Berg said.