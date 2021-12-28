Snowpack, Snow Water beginning to increase

The Natural Resources Conservation Service is currently reporting Wyoming’s snowpack/Snow WaterEquivalent is 70 percent of median with a basin high of 90% (Tongue) and a basin low of 3% (South Platte). Last year the state was at 79%, and at 175% in 2019.

Locally the Wind River Basin showed a 10 point gain to 82 percent of the median in thepast week while the Bighorn Basin showed a six point gain to 84 percent of the median. The Sweetwater Basin went up 14 points to 68 percent of the 30 year median.