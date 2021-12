July 3, 1971 – December 22, 2021

Paul Robert Reyes, age 50, passed away at SageWest Healthcare Center, Lander, Wyoming on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Paul was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Ceclio and Shirley (Perez) Reyes.

Paul resided at Wyoming Life Recourse Center, Lander, Wyoming for many years. He was loved by many.

Private family funeral services will be held in Colorado.

