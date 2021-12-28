Lander Council to consider grant to relocate residences out of the flood plain

The Lander City Council will meet in a special session tonight at 6 p.m. with three action items on the agenda. They include authorizing submission of a FEMA building resilient infrastructure and communities grant for relocation and acquisition of residential structures in the flood plain of the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie river.

New radios for the fire department to the tune of just over $202-thousand dollars is up for approval and the mayor is seeking authorization to sign a planning and design services agreement with Erdman Company for the Table Mountain Living Community preliminary architectural report.

The council will then adjourn into a work session with County Assessor Tara Berg and discuss other topics. See the agenda below: