May 12, 1991 – Dec 22, 2021

Funeral services for Jude James Jenkins, Sr., 30, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Arapaho School Gym with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A rosary and wake will be held at the Arapaho School Gym starting at 7:00pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.



Jude passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



Jude James Jenkins was born on May 12, 1991 in Riverton, WY to Charles Brown and Michelle Rose Jenkins. He grew up in the Arapahoe area attending schools there. He lived on the Wind River Reservation for his entire life.



Jude was baptized into the Catholic faith.



He worked at the Wind River Casino and before had worked for Burger King and Taco Bell.



Jude loved to listen to music, maker dreamcatchers, fish, play basketball, hanging with spizz, and taking care of his children.



He is survived by his sons, Nikko Jenkins, Jude Jenkins, Jr., Ezekiel Jenkins, and raised as his own sons, Antonio Shakespeare and Dawson Brown; daughters, Alycia Jenkins, and raised as his own daughters, Kori Shakespeare and Aspen Brown; wife, Ana Ybarra; godmother, Valene Rever; “Mothers” Catherine Jenkins, Valerie Brown, and Rosie Brown; mother-in-law, Sally Ybarra; grandparents, Charlie Brown and Rupert “Ducky” Goggles; brothers, Charles “Mister” Brown, Eldon Wanstall, and took as brothers, Adrian SpottedElk, Ronnie Jenkins, Cody Blackburn, Terrence P. Jenkins, Paul Warren, Sr., Rambo Warren, Jude Blackburn, Pascal Warren, Geraldo Ybarra, Mark Ybarra, Robert Ybarra, Erik Jenkins, Gary Moss, Joseph Moss, Jumbo Jenkins, Yoshi Jenkins, Jerome Warren and Daniel Warren; sisters, Charnele Jenkins (Donavon Shakespeare) and Charlene Brown, and took as sisters, Tala, Dani, Desea Spotted Elk, Baby Amanda N Jenkins, Jamie and Amanda Jenkins, Irene Ybarra, Rosa Warren, Sonya Pretty Weasel, Therese Warren, Charmayne Warren, Cheyenne and Kateri Warren, Audrella Jenkins, Lneza Polen, and Raylene Warren; aunts, Claudia Jenkins, Judy Blackburn, Pauline Polen, Belinda Warren, Kathleen Warren, Caroline Hill, Emma Warren, and Cathy Goggles; uncles, Mike Jenkins, Clarence Jenkins, Paul Warren, Sr. and Cory Spotted Elk; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



He was preceded in death by mother, Michelle Rose Jenkins; grandmothers, Lydia Jenkins and Madeline Spoonhunter; aunt, Lucia Jenkins; uncles, Anthony “Eagah” Jenkins, Bimbo Jenkins, and Huber Warren, Jr.; sisters, Jody Blackburn and Janelle Warren; brothers, Lawrence Jenkins, Pote Warren, and Angelo Jenkins; nephew, Raidyn Miller; and father-in-law, Robert Ybarra, Jr. Please accept our apologies if we missed anyone during our time of grieving.



