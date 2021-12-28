March 20, 1951 – December 19, 2021

Angelita P. Mascarenaz, 70, died December 19, 2021 at the Help for Health Hospice House, Riverton, WY.

She was born on March 20, 1951 in Berkley, CA, the daughter of Albert and Mary Dominguez.

An All-Night Wake will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 beginning at 6:00 PM at the Armory building located at the Riverton, Wyoming fairgrounds. Rosary will be recited beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM with Catholic Clergy officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Riverton, Wyoming.

Angie graduated from Park High School in Concord, CA, Class of 1969. Later graduating from Central Wyoming College, Riverton, Wyoming, WY as a paraprofessional. She met her husband Gilbert G. Mascarenaz at a BBQ in Oakland, CA in 1968. They were married 2 years later, January 10, 1970 in concord, CA, where they started their lives together, having their 1st child and later settled in Riverton, WY, having 7 more children and celebrating 51 years of marriage together. In that time, Angie partnered with her mother-in-law Vestana to start the family business Dog Patch for 25+ years, later passed down and known as the El Durango. After which, she went on to her career and passion to help children, working at the Arapaho School as a librarian aide and teachers’ aide for well over 10 years. She enjoyed crocheting, craft fairs and gardening. She also loved playing bingo and collecting daubers to fill her bingo bag.

Angie was the kindest, most caring and loving woman in the world, always making sure you had a smile on your face. Even though she is gone from this world, her love will always remain with us. All we have to do is look inside ourselves and see the love she gave to each and every one of us.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Vestana (Gene) and Gilbert Mascarenaz; granddaughter Araceli “Audi” Mascarenaz; great-grandson Ciaron Urbanski.

She is survived by her husband Gilbert G. Mascarenaz; sons, Gilbert Mascarenaz and wife Heather, Armondo Mascarenaz and husband Brian, Albert Mascarenaz, Joseph Mascarenaz and with Kayla; daughters, Bernadette Hall and husband Chris, Annette Starnes and husband Jacquel, Yvette Mascarenaz, Paulette Mascarenaz; 28 grandchildren, Richard, Bryanna and Rahne Hall, Dakota and wife Louise, marcella, Kaylem, Isabella and Isaiah Mascarenaz, Anthony Pingree and wife Tricia, Miguel, Sierra and Emiliano Guzman, Shakira, Hunter and Aleena Amos, Jacque Starnes, Albert and Xavier Mascarenaz, Tristyn Apodaca and Lorelei Urekew, Maniqua, Benito, Nicola, Santino and Tiana Ribbing, Celiena, Emilio and Gabriella Mascarenaz; with fur grandbabies, Pickles, Max and Dot; 8 great-grandchildren, Amira, Azaria and Ariana Pingree, Carmen and Harmonie Hobbie, Reylynn and Grey Urbanski, Catalaya Guzman; one sister, Christina Lopez and husband Mariano; four brothers, Rosendo Dominguez and wife Leandra, Armondo Dominguez and wife Rosalina, Fernando Dominguez and wife Tammy, Ricardo Dominguez; and many nieces and nephews.

