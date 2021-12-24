US District Court: Sentences announced for Meth distribution X3; and Failure to Register as Sex Offender

• Chief United Stated District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced ALLEN DAVID JENEROU, 35, of Gillette, Wyoming, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Jenerou was arrested in Torrington, Wyoming on July 1, 2021. He received 140 months imprisonment, to be followed by four years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $400 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the crime. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood prosecuted the case.

• United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced LANE DUNSETH, 53, of Casper, Wyoming, for failure to register as a sex offender. He was arrested on August 24, 2021, in Casper. Dunseth received 18 months imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a fine of $500 and a $100 special assessment. According to the evidence, on December 12, 1997, Lane Dunseth was convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16 years old in the State of California. Because of this felony sex offense, federal law requires the defendant to register as a sex offender. Dunseth had previously complied with his registration obligations in Wyoming and other jurisdictions. However, when he arrived back in Wyoming at the beginning of June 2021 he failed to register as a sex offender. His failure to register was discovered after a Wyoming Game and Fish Warden questioned him about the resident fishing license he presented. The United States Marshals Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime. Assistant United States Christyne M. Martens prosecuted the case.

• United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced ANDREW GALE GUNZENHAUSER, 46, of Casper, Wyoming,for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was arrested on June 3, 2021, in Torrington, Wyoming. Gunzenhauser received 121 months of imprisonment, to be served concurrently with Natrona County District Court Docket Number 20511-B and 20932-C, followed by five years of supervised release. The defendant was also ordered to pay $400 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the crime and Assistant United States Attorney Michael A. Blonigen prosecuted the case.

• United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced JORGE ALBERTO LARA, 26, of San Jose, California,for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Lara was arrested in Cheyenne, Wyoming on March 18, 2020, after a traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering ten packages of methamphetamine in the vehicle’s spare tire. He received 70 months of imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated the crime. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.