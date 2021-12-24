Sheridan man pleaded Guilty in drug/firearms case

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced that 35-year-old ADAM LEE GODWIN, of Sheridan, Wyoming pleaded guilty to being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it at a change of plea hearing held before Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on December 15, 2021.

Sentencing is set for March 7, 2022. The charges carry a possible imprisonment term of five to 50 years, up to five years of supervised release, over $5 million in possible fines, and $200 in special assessments.

This crime is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathon C. Coppom.