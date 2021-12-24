SageWest Health officially joined ScionHealth

SageWest Health Care is now part of ScionHealth, a new company that launched today following the finalization of LifePoint Health’s transaction with Kindred Healthcare. Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., ScionHealth operates 79 acute and post-acute care hospital campuses in 25 states. As announced in October, the new health system’s founding facilities include 61 long-term acute care hospitals from legacy Kindred Healthcare and 18 of LifePoint Health’s community hospital campuses.

“We are delighted to officially join ScionHealth,” said John Whiteside, chief executive officer of SageWest Health Care. “Being a founding facility for a new health system is exciting, and our team looks forward to having more targeted resources and collaboration opportunities that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways. While becoming part of a new health system is a change for us, our communities can be assured that our focus remains on providing exceptional care to our patients as well as being a great place to work.”

SageWest Health Care’s transition to ScionHealth will be seamless for patients, providers and employees. There will be no changes in the hospital’s day-to-day operations. Patients will continue to receive great care from the providers they know and trust, and there will be no changes in any services – or in how patients or providers access care. SageWest Health Care’s leadership team and name also will remain the same.

In addition, SageWest Health Care continues to have access to resources to invest in its facility, team and community, as well as support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and expand the services available in Fremont County and surrounding areas.“I am excited to welcome SageWest Health Care to ScionHealth,” said Rob Jay, chief executive officer of ScionHealth. “Our team looks forward to advancing innovative healthcare solutions, partnering with the community, and being a strong employer in Fremont County. We are eager to work with SageWest Health Care’s leaders, employees and medical staff to explore new ways that we can improve the health of people across central Wyoming.

ScionHealth employs approximately 22,000 dedicated and compassionate employees working across community hospital campuses, long-term acute care hospitals, outpatient centers, sub-acute units, and behavioral health locations. ScionHealth values and will continue to foster strong legacy collaborations – previously established under LifePoint and Kindred – as well as to develop new, strategically aligned relationships with leading academic medical centers, expert service providers, and solution-driven community organizations.

For more information, visit www.scionhealth.com.

–News release from Sage West Health Care