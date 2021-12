May 7, 1965 – December 19, 2021

Kenneth Jevon Trosper, 56, of Ethete, Wyoming died in Lander on December 19, 2021. Visitation will be 7:00 pm, December 21 & 22, 2021 in the Family Home, 30 Thunder Lane, Ethete, Wyoming. The Graveside Service will be 11:00am, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Friday Cemetery. Full obituary at a later date.