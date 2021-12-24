Nov 9, 1965 – Dec 20, 2021

Jennifer “Jen” Peche-Estes, 56 of Gillette, WY passed away at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO on Monday, December 20, 2021. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Fremont Center located at the Riverton, WY Fairgrounds. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, WY. Burial will follow at the WallowingBull Cemetery.



Jennifer Thalia WallowingBull was born in Canton, OK on November 9, 1965 to Conroy and Nettie Jean (Antelope) WallowingBull. She grew up in Canton, OK with her sibling.



After leaving Canton she lived in Vail, CO, Casper, WY, Cheyenne, WY, and the last fifteen years in Gillette, WY. She worked as a night auditor for Jenny Lake Lodge and different Vail, CO resorts. She was attending the University of Wyoming working her way to her degree in Social Work.



She was of the Baptist faith.



On September of 2018 she married Leo Hernendez in Gillette, WY.



Jen enjoyed cooking different pioneer woman dishes, playing at the casinos, and above all she loved spending time with her grandkids.



She is survived by her son Zachary Estes of South Carolina; daughters, Mandy Peche of Gillette, WY and Audrey Estes of Powell, WY; grandchildren, Baudelio Moss, Jaden Moss, Trey Moss, Lydia Peche, and Marley M.; great grandchildren, Javonni Jayms Moss and Andres Brown; brother, Charles WallowingBull Sr. and sisters, Carol Madden of Pinebluffs, WY and Edna May Guon of Denver, CO.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Conroy and Nettie WallowingBull; brother, Gene WallowingBull; sisters, Rosie WallowingBull and Felicia WallowingBull; and grandparents, Bart and Mary WallowingBull, Bratholomew William and Betsy Ann WallowingBull.



On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.