Cynthia Shakespeare, 59, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. A wake will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 929 17 Mile Road. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Heritage Hall at the Riverton Fair Grounds. Burial will follow at the Spoonhunter Cemetery.



Cynthia Julia Shakespeare was born on December 11, 1962 in Riverton, WY to Dana Garnett and Gearldine Angela (Spoonhunter) Shakespeare. She grew up on the Wind River Reservation and attended schools at Arapahoe, Flandreau School in South Dakota, and Wyoming Indian High School.



Cynthia was baptized into the Catholic Faith.



She was a welder’s assistant by trade and worked with her father, Dana Shakespeare, traveling to many states, Montana, Utah, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, California, and Alaska. She also had worked as a roustabout, ranch cook, and bookkeeper.



She enjoyed beading, cooking, and visiting with family and friends.



She is survived by her son, Duane G. Shakespeare, Jerome Whiteplume, Samuel Whiteplume, Rolinthunder Jessepe, Darwin Spoonhunter, Jr., Irvin Fighting Bear, and Ethan Fighting Bear; brothers, Delmont Shakespeare, Sr., Avon “Pockets” Shakespeare, Jr., Crawford Shakespeare, David Ray Shakespeare, John Spoonhunter, Chandler Shakespeare, George J. Spoonhunter, and Dale Strawser; sisters, Sandra A. Shakespeare, Pamela Six Feathers, Glynnis Bearing, and Valene Smith; uncles, William J. George Spoonhunter, and Martin Spoonhunter; aunts, Marlene Nopah, Dee Cuch, and Agnes Logan; and grandchildren, Chase M Shakespeare, Talia K. Shakespeare, Arthur D. Shakespeare, and Lazaraigh Shakespeare.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dana and Geraldine Shakespeare; brothers, Gerald D. Shakespeare and Maurice “Bozo” Shakespeare; grandparents, James and Marguerite Spoonhunter, Harry and Annie Shakespeare; uncles, Bob Spoonhunter, Reuben St. Clair, Ray Logan, Aaron Guffey, Antonio Shakespeare, Nelson Shakespeare, Crawford Shakespeare; aunts, Marian Guffey, Joan Spoonhunter, Frances Spoonhunter, Charleen Hoover, Marge St, Clair, Marge Bitner, and Angelia Walker.



