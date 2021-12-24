Anna Marie Whiteplume Werito age 62 passed away December 14, 2021 in Billings, MT. A wake will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 57 C’Hair Lane starting at 6:00 pm. The graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery, Anita Moss will officiate services.



She was born in Riverton, WY on July 23, 1959 to Jacob Whiteplume and Angela Brown.



Anna was a member of Metro Church of God and Christ in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Anna is survived by sons, Brian, Abel, and Aaron Werito, sisters, Sandra Whiteplume Brown, Della Sage, Jolene Quiver:, niece, Rochelle Mountain; grandsons Carlos Trujeque, Lorenzo Quiver; granddaughters, Skylynn Joy Werito, Elsie Quiver, Abel Werito, Jr. and the families of Whiteplume, Brown, Sunrhodes, Armajo, Wolfrang, Dodge.



Numerous family & friends to name. Please forgive us if we have left anyone out.



Preceded in death by husband Joe G. Werito, daughter Antoinette Lynn Werito, sister Susan Crazy Thunder, Joyce Medicine Cloud, brothers Burnette, Douglas, & Randy Whiteplume, grandparents Maurice Wwhiteplume & Sarah (Tyler) Whiteplume.



Please follow Covid precautions.



