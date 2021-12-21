Breaking News

Winter Solstice was at 9 a.m. this morning; Daylight to increase; Winter began

News Director
Article Updated: December 21, 2021
Comments Off on Winter Solstice was at 9 a.m. this morning; Daylight to increase; Winter began
NWS RIW image

The Winter Solstice, the shortest daylight of the year, is today, December 21st at 8:59 am MST. The National Weather Service reported the days will start getting longer after today. Welcome to Astronomical Winter!

Post navigation

Posted in: