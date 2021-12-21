Jun 4, 1979 – Dec 13, 2021

Graveside services for Wendall John Antelope, Sr., 43, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Wallowingbull Cemetery. A wake will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at Tonya Duran’s residence, 593 17 Mile Road. Mr. Antelope passed away on December 13, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley Healthcare Center in Casper, Wyoming.



Wendall was born on June 4, 1978, son of Fredrick Ronald Antelope, Sr. and Edna Mae Morrison in Pineridge, South Dakota. He attended schools in Wyoming and at Crazy Horse School in South Dakota.



Wendall attended the Northern Arapaho Sundance.



He worked in construction and on the rigs. He was also a tattoo artist.



Wendall enjoyed sports and played basketball and volleyball. He also liked drawing, watching movies, cruising around, tattooing, break dancing, and telling jokes (he was always laughing.) He was an outdoor person that hunted, fished, and traveled, but most of all he loved hanging out with his “Bros” and family.



He is survived by his sons, Joshua Wheeler, Storm Blackburn, and John Antelope; daughters, Lilian Antelope, Kylie Antelope, Sarah Friday, Shantell Duran, Lakota and Audreica Vasquez, Motoska Duran, Jasper and Jansen Antelope, Amelia Antelope, and Elijan Cantrell; brothers, Jason Antelope, Donald Antelope, and Preston Lee; and sister, Prcious Lee.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Edna Antelope; son, Wendall John “Alope” Antelope, Jr.; grandparents, Cliford and Elizabeth Morrison; brothers, Fredrick Antelope, Jr, Mitchell Primeaux Sr., and Robert Antelope; nephew, Evans Antelope; aunties, Sarah Martinez, Marian Whitemouse, and Stella Antelope; uncle, Joe Antelope; and niece, Erika Antelope.



