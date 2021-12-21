Theft from a porch; Car Chase; multiple crashes in Lander; Eluding Police

Today’s law enforcement report from activities the past week and from Monday:

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

An Oxy-acetylene cutting torch, hose and regulators were reported stolen from a porch in the 600 block of South Federal Boulevard Monday at 9:18 a.m.

An intoxicated subject sitting in the middle 4,000 block of the Airport Road was contacted and transported to the hospital by Frontier Ambulance at 6:45 p.m. Monday evening

County deputies responded to a request for assistance from the BIA Wind River Police Department during a car chase on Rendezvous Road at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday morning. The vehicle was stopped and suspects detained before deputies arrived on the scene.

There was one coroner call on Monday, a 6:49 p.m. and there were three fire calls, two alarms for a smoke investigation four miles up the Union Pass Road above Dubois and for a grass fire in the 300 block of the Missouri Valley Road.

Lander Police Department:

A resident was warned to keep watch on her child after a little girl was found outside without wearing showes on Eugene Street at 11:02 a.m. Friday.

There were three vehicle crashes within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon beginning at 3:35 p.m. The fender benders were reported in the 700 block of Buena Vista Drive, North 7th and Main Street and North 8th at Washakie. There were no injuries reported from the crashes.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:14 pm. at an address on McDougass Drive. No injuries reported.

Riverton Police Department

A rear-end collision was reported on South Federal Boulevard in a drive-through lane at 10:07 p.m. on Sunday.

A RPD officer dispatched a wounded deer that had been struck by a vehicle near Village Drive and Riverview Road at 5:33 pm. Sunday

A report of a vehicle eluding police was reported at 3:30 a.m. on South Federal Boulevard Monday morning. The incident is under investigation.