Local jobless rates drop by one point from Oct. to Nov.

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.1% in October to 3.7% in November. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased in each of the past five months and is lower than the current U.S. rate of 4.2% and much lower than its November 2020 level of 5.3%.

From October to November, unemployment rates fell in 16 counties, rose in four counties, and remained unchanged in three counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate increased from 1.9% in October to 2.9% in November. Unemployment often rises in Teton County in November as tourist activity slows between the summer and winter seasons.

Unemployment rates fell in every county from November 2020 to November 2021. Jobless rates were elevated in November 2020 because of the pandemic, and decreases in 2021 represent a return to more normal levels. The largest decreases occurred in Natrona (down from 6.7% to 3.1%), Teton (down from 6.2% to 2.9%), and Converse (down from 5.7% to 2.4%) counties.

Fremont County’s jobless rate fell from 2.5 percent to 2.4 percent with 454 jobless workers; Hot Spring County’s rate fell from 2.1 percent to 2.0 percent with 46 unemployed; and in Washakie County, the unemployed rate dropped from 2.2 percent to 2.1 percent with 86 jobless workers.

At 1.7%, Albany County and Weston County tied for the lowest unemployment rate in November. The next lowest rates were found in Goshen County at 1.8% and Niobrara and Crook counties, each at 1.9%. The highest unemployment rates were reported in Natrona County at 3.1%, Teton County at 2.9%, and Sublette and Sweetwater counties, each at 2.8%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 269,500 in November 2020 to 272,200 in November 2021, an increase of 2,700 jobs (1.0%). Employment was unusually low in November 2020 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.