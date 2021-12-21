Assault investigated; Domestic Battery alleged

Arrests/Citations 12/17 to 12/20

A report of an assault is under investigation from an incident at 12:20 pm.on Friday

Dustin Maldonado, 24, Riverton, Arrested at 9:41 p.m. on Friday on South Federal Boulevard.

Trishanna Monroe, 43, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and a Fremont County Warrant at 10:56 p.m. on South Federal Boulevard.

A 19-year-old Male of Riverton was cited for Minor In Possession, Minor Under the Influjence at 12:26 a.m. on East Adams Avenue on Saturday.

Jaylee Sittingeagle, 27, Arapahoe, Arrested at 3:38 p.m. on Sunday for Battery in the 800 block of East Main Street.

Anna Loneman, 59, Ethete, Arrested at 6:22 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard on a Fremont County warrant.

Arrests/Citations 12/10 to 12/13

Windy Boy Yellowplume, 22, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 10:50 a.m. at North Federal and East Park

Steven Brewer, 44, Riverton, Arrested on a warrant from Laramie County at 3:32 p.m. at an address on West Adams Avenue

Shaniece Headley, 28, Riverton, Arrested for Interference with Police and Trespassing at 9:04 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard

Harley Guina, 28, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:41 a.m. Saturday on East Main Street.

Robert Willow, 41, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:57 a.m. in the 200 block of North Federal

Skye Willow, 28, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of Alcohol in Public and Interference with Police at 4:45 p.m. on East Fremont Avenue

Dustin Headley, 30, Riverton, was Arrested for Domestic Battery at 8:36 p.m. on South 12th Street East

Jude Jenkins, 40, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 1:05 a.m. on Monday at an address on College Hill Drive