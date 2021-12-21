Cowboys Win Potato Bowl News Director Article Updated: December 21, 2021 Comments Off on Cowboys Win Potato Bowl Share on FacebookTweet this! Aug 31, 2019; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys fans against the Missouri Tigers at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Tigers 37-31. Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics FINAL SCORE: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Wyoming 52 Kent State 38 Pokes go to 7-6 on the season and win their third bowl game in a row. This post will be updated with more details Post navigation Previous postPeak Wind Gust Monday was 75 mph; 69 mph early today Next postCouncil tables Buffalo Zoning Change until 2022 Posted in: Latest News