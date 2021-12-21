Breaking News

Cowboys Win Potato Bowl

Article Updated: December 21, 2021
Aug 31, 2019; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys fans against the Missouri Tigers at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Tigers 37-31. Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics
FINAL SCORE: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming 52
Kent State 38
Pokes go to 7-6 on the season and win their third bowl game in a row.
 
