Council tables Buffalo Zoning Change until 2022

The Riverton City Council in a special meeting Tuesday Afternoon tabled the second reading of a zoning change for the Buffalo Subdivision at 1802 West Sunset after hearing testimony from five local residents. Four were in favor of the zoning change from R2 to R4 and one was opposed. But Council member Dean Peranteaux made a motion to table the zoning change, for now, until other ordinances dealing with keeping a disorderly house are addressed in January. That motion passed 6-1 with councilor Mike Bailey voting no on a telephone hookup.

The Council is currently looking at refreshing the disorderly house ordinances, which impact such large 40 unit developments.

Testifying were:

• Jadell Hovander: Opposed to the zoning change because high density housing would add to traffic and other congestion along North 8th West, Sunset, College Hill and Major Avenues. He also said the kind of housing provided by a proposed development of 40 low income units would not provide the kind of housing needed in the city. He suggested the ordinance be tabled or rejected outright until the disorderly house ordinances could be refreshed.

• Bethany Baldes: For the zoning change. Baldes, a local real estate professional, said Riverton needs to develop housing. She noted a potential client was watching this zoning change with an eye toward developing another 40 unit development unless the change would be denied. She indicated Government should not have the right to tell someone how to use their land. “We need R-4 properties in this community.”

• Josephine and Rick Gilpatrick: In favor of the change. They are co- owners of the property. Josephine noted that Riverton does not have the housing that it need. “It is time to solve these problems to bring economic development here.” she said

• Rick Gilpatrick: We need R4 zoning now, the only way we can sell this land is if it is rezoned. We cannot develop it as an R-2. We cannot address the housing need here with the current zoning.

• Janet Winslow: We need options for developers to put a value cap on property. We need starter homes, apartments, good condos which can then, in the future, be for empty nesters. We need a lot of options in these developments.

• Council Member Dean Peranteaux: “It is important that we be judicious and careful in making this decision. We need our ordinances updated before making this zoning change. We can discuss this at our work session on January 11th and then act on this zoning change on January 18th. ” Peranteaux’s motion to table was seconded by Karla Borders and it passed 6-1 with Mike Bailey voting nay.