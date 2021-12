The chances of having snow on the ground for Christmas depend on the next storm expected to move over Central Wyoming beginning later this week.

The National Weather Service office in Riverton said Casper has about a one-third chance, Lander less than a 25 percent chance and Riverton only a 14 percent chance of snow for the 25th.

The graph below shows the percent of years with snowfall on Christmas, the Average snowfall and the record high snowfall: