Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match Returns to Casper in 2022

The sixth annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will be held July 28-31 in Casper, Wyoming, at the Stuckenhoff Sport Shooters range. The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation along with the Casper Shooters Club are bringing this nationally recognized shooting sports competition back to Wyoming.

“I look forward to attending this exciting event each summer,” said Governor Mark Gordon. “This annual shooting match is one way we recognize the importance of the safe and proficient use of firearms while also honoring Wyoming’s forever commitment to the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.”

Competitions like the Governor’s Match require shooters to hit a series of targets at varying ranges and positions with their firearm as they move through a course of fire. They are scored based on a combination of time and accuracy.

“Casper Shooters Club is proud to host the 2022 Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Cup,” said Brian Shain, Vice President of the club. “This event will be a USPSA sanctioned pistol/rifle match featuring 10-12 stages and will attract shooters from all over the country allowing us to show off the great State of Wyoming.”

The Governor’s Match will be a community based event that allows members of the public to be able to watch some of the world’s best shooters in action. Organizers hope to attract several hundred participants to Casper for a long weekend, and members of the local community are excited to welcome these visitors again.

“The Magpul Governors Match is a fantastic event and I am thrilled that Casper will be hosting in 2022,” said Representative Art Washut (R-Casper). The City of Casper and Casper Shooters Club have been working diligently to improve the range facility and their efforts have been rewarded! The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation has been an integral part of this match for many years. I am confident that the 2022 match will exceed all expectations.”

The last two matches were challenged by both the pandemic and ammunition shortages, but the event coordinators are hoping for a big turnaround this year.

“We’re excited to bring the match back to Casper in 2022,” said Chris Floyd, Manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. “The local club brings a lot of enthusiasm to the event and we look forward to working with them to help make it a success.”

More detailed information about the 2022 Governor’s Match will be released in the coming months on social media and in press releases.