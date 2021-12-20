Frontier Academy’s Service Projects applauded by City, School Board

At this past week’s Riverton School Board meeting, Frontier Academy Principal Justin Taylor said part of the emphasis at the alternative high school is community service. He presented a PowerPoint presentation from the school’s work out in the community this past summer and fall on various service projects. The slides from the presentation are copied below:
