Come celebrate the holiday season with Buffalo Bill’s Holiday Round-up with Dr. Jo Wednesday Dec. 22 at 7 pm in Riverton in the Community Room.

Buffalo Bill’s Holiday Round-up is a live music program that offers Holiday and Christmas songs, stories, poems, and entertaining skits in the festive spirit of the cowboys and pioneers of Wyoming and the Old West. Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo perform on the fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar.

For more information visit here www.buffalobillboycott. com