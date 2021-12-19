Saturday’s local basketball scores

Here are the local high school scores from Saturday’a action across the region:
Boys:
St. Stephens 72, Burlington 65
Thermopolis 72 Glenrock 28
Riverton 63, Manila, UT 33
Big Horn 60, Wind River 51
Worland 63, Burns 51
Lander Valley 51, Wheatland 44
Worland 62, Wheatland 49
Douglas 60, Lander Valley 53
Little Snake River 53, Shoshoni 52
Dubois 51, Riverside 37
Shoshoni 56, Meeteetse 42
Girls:
Burlington 72, St. Stephens 13
Thermopolis 45, Glenrock 38
Wheatland 45, Worland 32
Lander Valley 51, Burns 26
Lander Valley 57, Wheatland 24
Douglas 71, Worland 16
Grace, ID 53, Riverton 38
Big Horn 38, Wind River 32
Little Snake River 51, Shoshoni 26
Dubois 34, Riverside 27
Meeteetse 49, Shoshoni 36