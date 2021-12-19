Saturday’s local basketball scores

Here are the local high school scores from Saturday’a action across the region:

Boys:

St. Stephens 72, Burlington 65

Thermopolis 72 Glenrock 28

Riverton 63, Manila, UT 33

Big Horn 60, Wind River 51

Worland 63, Burns 51

Lander Valley 51, Wheatland 44

Worland 62, Wheatland 49

Douglas 60, Lander Valley 53

Little Snake River 53, Shoshoni 52

Dubois 51, Riverside 37

Shoshoni 56, Meeteetse 42

Girls:

Burlington 72, St. Stephens 13

Thermopolis 45, Glenrock 38

Wheatland 45, Worland 32

Lander Valley 51, Burns 26

Lander Valley 57, Wheatland 24

Douglas 71, Worland 16

Grace, ID 53, Riverton 38

Big Horn 38, Wind River 32

Little Snake River 51, Shoshoni 26

Dubois 34, Riverside 27

Meeteetse 49, Shoshoni 36