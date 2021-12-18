Breaking News

Friday’s local sports results

News Director
December 18, 2021
Comments Off on Friday’s local sports results
Shoshoni Boys Basketball Coach Jonathan Wakelin huddled with his team during the Bill Strannigan tournament at Lander Valley High School last week. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Cody High School Nordic Ski Meet:

The boys’ champ was Bennett Hutchison from Lander Valley. His finishing time was 22:57.4

Flaming Gorge Basketball Classic – Boys

Riverton 60, Grace, ID 55 (OT)

Foothills Classic -Boys

Tongue River 84, Wyoming Indian 62

Wright 65, Wyoming Indian 51

Wind River 87, Wright 49

Tongue River 64, Wind River 47

Lander Classic – Boys

Lander Valley 52, Burns 44

Wrangler Classic at Shoshoni – Boys

Saratoga 62, Dubois 54

Shoshoni 62, Burlington 53

Rocky Mountain 57, Dubois 55 (OT)

Douglas Classic – Girls

Douglas 58, Lander Valley 47

Worland 57, Burns 44

Flaming Gorge Classic – Girls

Riverton 41, Farson-Eden 21

Foothills Classic- Girls

Wyoming Indian 62, Tongue River 50

Wright 50, Wind River 35

Wyoming Indian 55, Wright 28

Tongue River 55, Wind River 28

Wrangler Invite – Shoshoni – Girls

Saratoga 67, Dubois 28

Burlington 60, Shoshoni 13

Rocky Mountain 83, Dubois 17

Boys Swimming

Lander Valley 99, Green River 75

Lander Quad

Lander Valley 282, Sublette County 244, Cody 244, Douglas 183

