Friday’s local sports results

Cody High School Nordic Ski Meet:
The boys’ champ was Bennett Hutchison from Lander Valley. His finishing time was 22:57.4
Flaming Gorge Basketball Classic – Boys
Riverton 60, Grace, ID 55 (OT)
Foothills Classic -Boys
Tongue River 84, Wyoming Indian 62
Wright 65, Wyoming Indian 51
Wind River 87, Wright 49
Tongue River 64, Wind River 47
Lander Classic – Boys
Lander Valley 52, Burns 44
Wrangler Classic at Shoshoni – Boys
Saratoga 62, Dubois 54
Shoshoni 62, Burlington 53
Rocky Mountain 57, Dubois 55 (OT)
Douglas Classic – Girls
Douglas 58, Lander Valley 47
Worland 57, Burns 44
Flaming Gorge Classic – Girls
Riverton 41, Farson-Eden 21
Foothills Classic- Girls
Wyoming Indian 62, Tongue River 50
Wright 50, Wind River 35
Wyoming Indian 55, Wright 28
Tongue River 55, Wind River 28
Wrangler Invite – Shoshoni – Girls
Saratoga 67, Dubois 28
Burlington 60, Shoshoni 13
Rocky Mountain 83, Dubois 17
Boys Swimming
Lander Valley 99, Green River 75
Lander Quad
Lander Valley 282, Sublette County 244, Cody 244, Douglas 183