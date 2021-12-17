Transportation Commission awards over $33.6 million in contracts in December

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $33.6 million in contracts for six Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its December 9 business meeting.

The commission awarded a $4.5 million bid to Simon Contractors out of Cheyenne for a project involving grading, paving, wearing course, bridge rehabilitation, guardrail and other work on almost 7 miles of the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Carbon County. The contracted completion date is October 2022.

Oftedal Construction, Inc., out of Casper was awarded a nearly $4 million bid for a project involving grading, paving, slide stabilization rock, aggregate columns and other work on a small section of Wyoming Highway 296 in Park County. The contracted completion date is June 2023.

The commission awarded a $5.2 million bid to Mountain Construction Company out of Lovell for a project involving grading, milling, paving, chip seal, bridge rehabilitation and other work on approximately 10.5 miles of Wyoming Highway 230 in Carbon County.

Mountain Construction Company was also awarded a bid of about $4.3 million for a project involving grading, milling, paving, guardrail and other work on approximately 8 miles of U.S. Highway 14 in Sheridan County.

The contracted completion date for both projects is October 2022, and both are funded primarily with state dollars.

Two of the six jobs awarded during the meeting were awarded to out of state contractors:

– Riverside Contracting, Inc. out of Missoula, Montana, was awarded a bid of almost $14 million for a project involving grading, draining, milling, paving, a wearing course, bridge rehabilitation and other work on almost 11 miles of Interstate 25 in Natrona County. The contracted completion date is July 2023.

– Coldwater Group, Inc. out of Pleasant View, Utah, was awarded a bid of $1.76 million for a project involving milling, paving, bridge rehabilitation, guardrail and other work in various locations within Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs and Park Counties. The contracted completion date is November 2022.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. There was an average of three bids per project, with a total of 14 bids from Wyoming contractors and four bids from out-of-state contractors. Four out of the six projects are funded primarily with Federal dollars.