Aug 16, 1960 – Dec 15, 2021

Funeral services for Rosalin A. Dodge, 61, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Interment will follow at the Friday Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021 also at the fairgrounds.

Ms. Dodge passed away on December 15, 2021 at her home in Arapahoe, Wy.

Rosalin was born on August 16, 1960, daughter of Albert Benjamin Dodge, Sr. and Estelle Anita (Friday) Dodge in Lander, Wyoming. She attended Mill Creek Elementary School and Lander Valley High School, where she graduated. While in high school, Rosalin participated in the marching band. She spent most of her life living on the Wind River Reservation but spent three years living in Denver, CO.

Ms. Dodge worked at the Shoshone Arapaho Headstart until her retirement in 2020. Rosalin enjoyed going to the Casino, playing bingo and watching NCIS and NCIS New Orleans as well as reading mystery novels and spending time with her grandkids.

She was a member of the Episcopal faith.

Survivors include her son, Elias Hawk Whiteplume and his children, Eleanorah and Emerson Whiteplume; her life companion, William Whiteplume; brother, Albert Dodge, Jr. and his wife, Lanette Dodge and their family; sisters, Winnie Dodge, Huberta Dodge, Cora A. and her husband, Charles Lamebear, Jr. and family; aunts and uncles, Linda and Howard Hurtado and family, Hubert Friday and family, Rupert Goggles and family, John and Alberta Goggles, Ruth Big Lake and family; families of Dodge, Friday, Trosper, Sage, Goggles, Thunder, Wolfrang and Whiteplume. Sorry if we missed anyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Sr. and Estelle (Friday) Dodge; sisters, Kristi Dodge and Lynell Addison; brother, George Groesbeck; grandparents, niece, Sasha Ridgeley; nephews, Michael Hatt, Sr., Joseph Dodge, Cody Lamebear; aunts, Zette Underwood, Elizabeth Friday, Elaine Hill, Corienne Revere, Irene Mountainsheep and Mary Wolfrang; uncles, Daniel Dodge, Sr., Charles Dodge, Sr., Wayne Friday and Chester Friday.

