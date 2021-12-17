Omicron Variant of Covid-19 found in Wyoming

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, at least one case involving the newer omicron variant has been confirmed within the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Lab sequencing has confirmed an Albany County adult with recent domestic travel is infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19. Confirmation is pending for a second Albany County adult presumed to also be infected with the omicron variant. Both cases were initially identified by a University of Wyoming laboratory with WDH involved with confirmation.

“With the quick spread of this variant across the nation, including within some of our neighbor states, we are not surprised with this result and expect there are other cases within Wyoming that haven’t yet been identified,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

Harrist said there is much still to learn about omicron and its potential impact over time, but she is concerned about how easily and quickly the variant appears to be transmitted between people.

“We continued to encourage vaccination, including recommended booster doses, as the best and most effective strategy to counter COVID-19,” Harrist said.

All COVID-19 vaccine doses, including boosters, continue to be offered at no cost.

More information from WDH about vaccination recommendations and resources in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.