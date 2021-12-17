Last weekend for Christmas events: Holiday Fireworks tonight in Riverton; Dubois hosts Carols; Lander’s Kids Day at the Museum

Friday and Saturday December 17 & 18 – Lander – Holiday Craft Fair and Expo @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Lander Community and Convention Center – Many unique crafted items, and a few representatives to choose from. Donation booths for local charities, food drive and coat drive. Bouncy house and kids games — fun for the whole family.

Friday and Saturday, December 17 & 18 – Riverton, Noon to 4 p.m. Santa will be at Sutherland’s on North Federal to meet and talk with children and have their photo taken with Jolly Old St. Nick. Sponsored by the Wyoming Spirit Riders Christian Motorcycle Club.

December 17 – Dubois Museum – Christmas Carols – 6:30- to 8:00 p.m. – Spread Christmas cheer with a good old-fashioned sing-a-long. Hot cocoa and cookies, too. Dress warmly for singing outside under our Christmas lights. Any and all kazoos, tambourines, and recorders are welcome. Bailey Tire & Pit Stop Travel Center Children’s Exploration Series

December 17 – Riverton – Christmas Fireworks – 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. – Enjoy the incredible fireworks show by Flying Phoenix, launched from the Jaycee Park parking lot. Thanks to our generous sponsor Mick Pryor-Edward Jones and ‘R’ Recreation. Best viewing is at Riverton Middle School’s parking lot.

Saturday, December 18 – Lander Pioneer Museum – Kids Old Time Christmas Open House – Enjoy Christmas music from the Lander Valley High School band and a Wyoming Catholic College Choir., Christmas crafts, treats, exhibits, and museum gift store discounts. A Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series.

Saturday, December 18- Riverton High School – Community Healing Powwow. Community Cedaring at 10 a.m., Gourd Dancing 11 a.m. , Grand Entry at 12 p.m. Host Drums: Little Brave and Rabbit Tail.