Second murder suspect jailed on multiple charges

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 43 calls for service. During that same time period the county’s ambulances were dispatched 11 times. There were no fire calls.

Eight persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including one alcohol-related charge, four felony charges and 18 misdemeanor charges.

The Detention Center currently has 174 inmates that it is responsible for. Of these, `170 are bing held in the Lander jail, none are on home detention and four inmates are being housed out of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.