June 14, 1939 – December 12, 2021

Victor Kyle Hessling, 82, longtime resident of Hudson, Wyoming died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, in the early morning hours on December 12, 2021. This was nearly 4 years after his beloved wife Adele entered the presence of the Lord, December 18, 2017. Vic’s son Delbert read scripture and his daughters, Victoria, Christeen, and Cathereen sang him into the presence of the Lord. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the cemetery in Hudson.

Victor (Vic) was born June 14, 1939 to Donald Lee Hessling and Audrey Levon (Swaim) Hessling in Broken Bow, Nebraska. His childhood was spent in Wheatland, Wyoming. In 1957, he entered the Navy and served as a gunner, in the trainer position on the USS Helena. During the 1960 fiscal year, he received a Letter of Commendation for outstanding performance as a trainer that led to an award for his team, Mount 52. Recently, Vic shared that in the military, there were 11 general orders they were to quote. He related the orders to Ephesians 6: 10-17 from the bible as general orders to have the full armor of God.

Vic married Adele Phila Wardell in 1963 which led to the creation of a beautiful family that he adored. From 1966 to 1968 Vic and Adele worked as wranglers and outfitters for the Windriver Ranch in Dubois, Wyoming. From 1968 to 1975 Vic worked for Englert Constrution as a carpenter, before working side by side with his father-in-law, Delbert Wardell, remodeling J.C. Penney stores. From there Vic worked for the Hamilton Ranch, Northwest Nazarene College in Idaho and finished his work tenure as a carpenter for the Wyoming State Training School in Lander, Wyoming. Along with a faith and love for God that could move mountains, Vic had many interests and hobbies he embraced. Most notably, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage restoring antique vehicles, with Model A’s being his favorite. Vic’s vast knowledge and ability with anything motorized was admirable. Rebuilding what most folks would consider as non-repairable. Like a magician he restored them to beauty once again. Later in life, he had this same passion with tractors, and delighted in seeing how far he could get a can to fly into the air when the tractor fired up.

Vic had a way of making others smile with his unbeatable sense of humor and he enjoyed picking his guitar and playing music with his family, shooting his black powder revolver, hunting arrowheads with his wife, working the fields on a tractor, hot rodding with his friends, and much more. Vic exemplified kindness and drew others in with his wonderful smile, quick wit, and strong yet gentle way. Vic always made time to be present with his children.

Vic was the second of five children born to Don and Audrey Hessling. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Adele (Wardell) Hessling; his parents, Don and Audrey Hessling; in-laws, Del and Ada Wardell; sister, Donnis (Elgin) Tidwell, and brother-in-law Elgin Tidwell; brother, Gary Hessling; brother-in-law, Ted Baldwin, and sister-in-law Sally Baldwin.

Vic is survived by his son, Delbert (Patti) Hessling of Pavillion, WY; three daughters who he lovingly referred to as the FBI, Victoria (Robert) Thomason of Scottsbluff, NE; Christeen (Jeffrey) Kimber of Lander, WY; and Cathereen (Daniel) Wyrick of Cheyenne, WY. His brother, Merl (Donna) Hessling of Vacaville, CA; and his sister, Angie McWain of Hudson, WY; sister-in-law, Karen (Don) Wilson of Lander, WY; grandchildren, Adam Wyrick Hudson, WY; Elizabeth (Matt) Mottram Colorado Springs, CO; Kasi (Matt) Peil Riverton, WY; Kyle (Marley) Hessling Lander, WY; Bridger Kimber Hudson, WY; great-grandson, Carter Peil; and numerous nieces and nephews that were very dear to his heart.

Memorial contributions can be made directly to: Help for Health Hospice, 1240 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501

