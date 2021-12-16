May 7, 1952 – December 13, 2021

Stanford “Butch” Devinney was born on May 7, 1952 to Franklin Devinney and Alberta Engavo Roberts in Lander, Wyoming.

Butch passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Help for Health Hospice House in Riverton, Wyoming.

Butch attended Mill Creek Elementary School and Lander Valley High School. He was a Traditional Sundance Header for the Shoshone Tribe, he loved rodeos and Pow-Wows, and was a member of Valley Pool leagues. Butch was a Shoshone Language Teacher at Wyoming Indian Schools for 24 years until his retirement in 2020.

Butch was preceded in death by his mother Alberta Engavo Roberts; father, Franklin Devinney, Sr.; sisters, Georgina Devinney, Valeria Rose Arkinson, Darlene Hill, Cheryl Goggles, Delberta Devinney, Della Yupe, Anna Lee Townsend, Wanda Bache; brothers, Lucas Bache, Edmund Tindall, Gary Moon and Nathaniel Moon; step-dad, Elmer Richard Roberts; grandfather’s Richard Engavo, Charles “Dick” Devinney; grandmother, Hattie Moon Devinney; niece, Faline Hattie Topaum; nephew Willis”Weasel” Mann; granddaughter, Laney Benally and Lydia Panzetanga Engavo.

Butch is survived by sisters, Venita Devinney, Gloria St. Clair, Charlene Engavo, Vernetta Panzetanga, Gina Reeves, Andrea Huitt Guerrero, Barbara Barney, Theresa Bache, Vicki Engavo and Gloria Tillman; brothers, Franklin Devinney, Jr., Jimmy Mann, Darrell Shay, Tony MoonElk Shay, Curtis Barney, Lindy Bache, Floyd Bache, Jr., Manuel Devinney and Curtis Moon; aunt, Ina Tillman; children, Amanda Snyder, Christine Carpenter, Kent Carpenter; nieces, Helen M. Shakespeare (Dallen), Loretta Hanway, Holly and Deana Kniffin, Kaylonnie Bache, Leslie Shay St. Clair, Renessa Mann, Mawsa Wagon and Misty Mann; nephews, Brian Mann, Joshua Mann, Stacy Nephi, Dawn Nephi, Starr Goggles, Keno Goggles, Carlino Goggles, Stephan Kniffin, Matthew Guerrero, Alonzo Neal, Jr.; grandchildren, Devinney’s, Benally’s, Nephi’s, Mann’s, Topaum’s, Bache’s, Shay’s, Lott’s and other grandchildren too numerous to mention; also survived by the families of Engavo, Aoah’s, Ute’s, Perry’s, Tindall family, Panzetanga’s, Hill’s, Robert’s and Zena Aragon and family.

All night visitation will begin at 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at #4 Tappay Lane, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Traditional Services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Old Wind River Highway, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Burial will be in Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com