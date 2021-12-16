Jun 27, 1944 – Dec 9, 2021

Mary Diane Hutchison was summoned to Heaven on December 9, 2021. She passed away suddenly 2 days after knee replacement surgery. Mary was born on June 27, 1944 in Marshalltown Iowa to John G and Marie Schoel Oaks. The family lived in Gladbrook, Iowa when she was young. Her father passed away when she was 8 years old causing the family to move to several other places. In 1958 they moved to Riverton, Wyoming. She was married to Jerry Guthrie in 1959 and they had 2 sons, John and Tim Guthrie. They later divorced. In 1972 she met Randy Hutchison. They were married on November 8, 1975. In 1979 their son Michael Hutchison was born.

Mary had an Early Childhood Associates Degree. She worked over 30 years for Head Start in Riverton, a program for 4 year olds. She loved working with these young children and would have loved to bring them home with her. She also enjoyed her co-workers. When they would get together for the end of the year party sometimes things got very fun.

Mary liked the outdoors and liked to camp but always said that her ideal camping trip would include some porcelain. Her most favorite times would include being with family and friends, cooking a big meal for them and then playing games or cards. Going out for dinner was also near the top of her list. She loved to entertain and was a very good cook. Some of the larger gatherings would have a 25 pound turkey on the guest list. She also enjoyed jig saw puzzles with Deb, and Face Book, maybe a little too much.

Mary most valued her children and grandchildren. Her Sons John Guthrie, Tim Guthrie, and Michael Hutchison. Grand Children Declan Hutchison, Moya Hutchison, Chris Guthrie and Segourney Wehling and one Great Grand Daughter Jaslene Wehling.

Mary believed in 5 F’s: Faith, Family, Friends, Food and Fun. She was a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Riverton. After retirement from Head Start she worked as the Church Secretary for a short time. She also helped with MORE THAN MOMs, AWANAS, the social committee, and in the church nursery. She had just recently taken on the job of prayer chain coordinator.

Mary was preceded in death by her Parents, Grand Parents, her Sister Barbara Bourret and Grand Daughter Segourney Wehling. Survivors include her Husband Randy Hutchison, Sons Tim, John, and Michael and wife, Sarah. Grand Children Declan, Moya, and Chris, and Great Grand Daughter Jaslene Wehling. Sister Becky Simpson and Husband Jim. Brother in laws Tim Hutchison (Connie), Tom Hutchison, John Hutchison (Sherry) and Sister in law Marilyn Lavoie There are also numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Two of her most special friends were Linda Jevne and Deb Palmer but she had many others that she loved dearly.

Cremation has taken place per her request and a funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Riverton Wyoming, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Services will also be available on YouTube at FBC Riverton or at the web site First Baptist Church Riverton..Com Slide Show will be available for a short time prior to and after the service.

