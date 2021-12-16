Lander funds four projects from half-cent tax fund revenues

The Lander City Council Tuesday night approved four applications for the city’s share of the half-cent economic development tax receipts. Awards were approved totaling $155,610 out of five applicants who were seeking $338,381.

Winning the grants were:

• Western Printing, $32,529 with a 25 percent match from the business for the purchase of a mailing machine inserter. The purchase would allow for hiring two additional employees.

• Granite and Tile Connection, LLC, $112,000 with a 30 percent match from the business for a granite saw, support tools, equipment and shop modifications. This would allow the company to fabricate their products in house instead of relying on an out of state contractor. The project anticipates hiring an additional six employees.

• Bossert Collective, $5,000 for a large-scale Native American mural on the Bossert Building as the first step in a community wide public art mural project. The non-profit had sought $15,000 for the project. The Collective has already submitted additional grant applications to the Wyoming Humanities Council, the Wyoming Community Foundation and the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund. Already received for the project was $5,000 grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and $750 from the Lander Chamber of Commerce TAD Funds.

• Kiddy-Up, $6,081 for the purchase of a heat press, laptop, mug press and a DTF pro printer and roll feeder. The award was 75 percent of the requested amount. Kiddy-Up has been in business since 2007 primarily serving a boutique online store via Facebook Stores and Etsy, as well as selling t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and other items at local craft fairs.

The one application that was denied funding came from the City of Lander for a full-time benefited staff person to serve as an event planner and economic development director. The city had requested $111,900. According to the award decision, “It is the consensus of the committee that this type of position would be valuable to the community and several members had concerns about funding a position for one year without the knowledge of how the position would be funded after that time.

The economic tax fund now has a balance of $117,729.