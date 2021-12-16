Jun 23, 1986 – Dec 10, 2021

Derrick Danial Oldman (Tebii3e3ei) Broken Finger Born 06-23-1986 Journeyed Home 12-10-2021

Derrick Oldman, 35, of St. Stephen’s passed away at his home on Friday, December 10, 2021. A rosary and wake will be held at 1557 17 Mile Road on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 6:00 pm. A graveside will be at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Derrick Oldman was born to Don Oldman and the late Letticia Sitting Eagle. Derrick Oldman is the great great great great grandson of Chief Black Coal, where he was given the Arapaho name tebii3e3ei, which brought him pride and humility.

Derrick attended his school years at St. Stephens, Wy. Derrick’s love of working with his hands led him to joining Kicking Horse Job Corps Center in Ronan, Mt Where he received his certification in carpentry and earned his GED.

Kicking Horse Job Crops is also where he met and fell in love with Misty White Wolf, for 16 years they never left each other’s side, they had their son Sumner in 2008 and their daughter Machelle in 2010, and boy was he a happy and proud father!

Derrick was a skilled carpenter by trade as well as a plumber. He also worked at the Wind River Casino as security and worked with his dad.

When he was younger he was a grass dancer and traveled around to many powwows and he sure loved to sing hand drum. In his younger years you could expect to see him on the hang game trail. Another favorite of his was fishing, he never missed a summer going up to the Mountains and casting that line and having a good ole burger on an open flame. “Theres no feeling like it” he would say. He worked various jobs and he took pride his his work. Derrick always loved family get togethers. He could always be found laughing and teasing in his own humorous way. He had a special bond with all those he came across. If you ever had a memory with him, im sure you can look back and see his smile or hear his laugh. Derrick Oldman will be missed by all! Journey well cowboy!!

He is survived by his children, Sumner and Machelle Oldman; his companion, Misty Whitewolf; father, Donald Dean Oldman; siblings, Anastasia (Mike) Norse, Robert (Darci) Quiver, and Megan (Daniel “Warren”) Littlehield; nieces and nephews, Kaylee and Ariana Oldman, Honey Medicinetop, Andrew, Daniel Jr., and Kaycee Warren, Caycee Stites, Alei Warren, Journee and Gaberial Jessep; relatives, Reland Littleshield, Donnelle Warren, Andrea Warren, Angel (Orin) Gardner, Shanoah and Lailona Garnder, James, Jasper, and Kyah Spoonhunter, Orrin Spoonhunter, Jared Matthew Maldando, Ruth and Leonard Moss Jr., Lou Oldman, Rochelle and Rosa Norse, Branden Brown, Eddie Brown, and Moose and Leanna Sitting Eagle; grandparents, Cheryl and Myron Little Bird; and great grandfather, Francis Sitting Eagle. Extended family of Blakes, Goggles, Oldmans, and Wanstalls.

He was preceded in death by, mother, Mary Leticia Sitting Eagle; step-mother, Roberta R. Oldman; Anita and William Oldman, Anthony and Odelia Sitting Eagle, Roberta Oldman, Andrea Warren, Baby Brother, Linus Frances Oldman, Rachel Norse, Thomas Norse, Brenda Maldanado, Andrew and Ruth Goggles Blake, Sumner Blackcoal, and Paul Joe Hanway.

Please use precautionary steps and measures by wearing masks and social distancing.

Feast to follow next year, give away at the graveside.

