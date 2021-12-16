Demi Stauffenberg chose LCCC for Volleyball

Lander Valley’s four-year All-Stater in Volleyball has chosen to attend Laramie County Community College. Demi Stauffenberg signed her letter of intent Wednesday afternoon at the high school.

“It felt like home when I visited there, the players coaches really treated me well,” she said.

The decision was a bit of a surprise to her parents. Dad Serol, who is the girls basketball coach and athletic director at LVHS, was sure she was going to Black Hills State University. “We had a good visit there and she really liked it, but after our visit to Cheyenne and we were leaving town, she told us to turn around and go back to LCCC so she could buy some t-shirts and stuff,” Serol Stauffenberg said. “I guess that’s when she made her decision.”

The Stauffenberg family was all decked out in the LCCC attire during Wednesday’s signing.

When asked why she picked volleyball over basketball, Demi said she had to think hard about that. “It would be difficult, I thought, playing both as it would be more harder to balance two sports and school. So I decided to narrow my focus to just volleyball. I’m so excited.”

She said the success of the Volleyball teams at LVHS also made her chose that sport. “I think I can go further in volleyball so it’s the sport for me.”