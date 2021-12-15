Three Graduated from the Frontier Academy Tuesday night by FCSD#25

The Riverton School Board held a commencement exercise Tuesday night for the three latest graduates of its Frontier Academy. They are Sadie K. Aragon, Maya J. Shelley and Skyler Dylan Johnston.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnn Andre Flanagan said she and the school board “are proud of you. Everyone has a different pathway, and you have taken advantage of yours. In this Christmas season, this is an amazing gift you have given yourself. This is why we are here and do what we do, we are proud of you. You have met all requirements to graduate.”

The grads were introduced by Frontier teacher Robert Winn, who had a story on each graduate:

Sadie K. Aragon received her diploma from FCSD#25 Board Chair Lynette Jeffres. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Sadie K. Aragon

“Sadie came to us over two years ago. She entered our school battling some pretty heavy demons. At first she was jaded, apprehensive and had up a major wall, but in time the wall came down and revealed one of the most beautiful, kind and caring spirits. As an example this morning as I was reviewing this speech, Sadie came in with two little stuffed fuzzy animals for two of her classmates. Last week she went to the grocery store and bought lunch and snack supplies for the other students at the school. Throughout her time at Frontier this is the Sadie I know, always helping, always caring and always there when others need her. Speaking of being needed over the course of her time at Frontier, Sadie has served as Stan’s right hand. She has been the go to office aide. Even today despite her not needing to be at school she came in to help in the office. Sadie, you have been an amazing addition to our school. You have helped to create a warm caring and compassionate atmosphere. You have helped your peers in so many ways. I know that as you move onto your next big adventure, there will be a h ole left in our school that will be difficult to fill. Thank you for all the laughs, thank you for the tears, and thank you for being a person who consistently made my days better.”

Skyler Dylan Johnston received his diploma from FCSD#25 Board Chair Lynette Jeffres. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Skyler Dylan Johnston

Skyler came to our school with a plan and a purpose. He was tired of the grind at the high school and wanted something different and wanted more. Skyler is a hardworking, reliable and honest individual. When Skyler started at our school he was working for Murdoch’s, a position he started when he was 14 y ears old. he worked there until earlier this fall when he took a new job as a custodian for Central Wyoming College. One of the most telling interaction I witnessed about this young man’s outstanding character was when a fellow student approached Skyler and asked if he would use his employee discount to buy him pants. Skyler not only told the student no he would not, but he also went into the reasons why… he explained it was dishonest and not fair to his employer, that abuse of the process could cost him and all employees the discount. In his reasons he placed the business interest above his sown. I was truly impressed with his attitude and his response. I recall thinking that I hope my own children would respond with such maturity and poise.”

Maya J. Shelley received her diploma from FCSD#25 Board Chair Lynette Jeffres. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Maya J. Shelley

“Maya is a driven focused hard worker! She came to our school with a specific purpose and a plan. There was nothing that was going to stop her. Arriving early at times and staying late, working at night and over the weekends, she had what could only be described as a lofty goal of graduating by Christmas. She has been accepted and enrolled at Central Wyoming College and we’ll be excited to see her future develop.”