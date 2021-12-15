Riverton School Board elected new Chair Tuesday

Lynette Jeffres is the new chair of the Riverton School Board following action at last night’s reorganization meeting. Jeffres had been the vice-chair of the board.
During the change and exchange of gavels, immediate past chairman Carl Manning announced that this past year was his last as chairman. He said he’s held that office nine times before in his long tenure on the board, and he said he does not anticipate running for reelection when his current term expires.
Other officers elected for the coming year include Jody Ray, Vice-Chair; Jenni Wildcat, Clerk; and Bruce Berg, Treasurer.
As the new chair, Jeffres announced appointments and board liaison assignments. They are:
Big Horn Basin Children’s Center (NW BOCES) – Jeffres
Fremont County BOCES – Manning
CWC BOCHES – Berg
Wyoming School Board Delegates – Ray and Jeffres
Legislative Coordinator – Manning
Chief Budgeting Officer and Purchasing Agent – Supt. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan
Legal Counsel – Joel M. Vincent Law Office
Official Newspaper – The Ranger
Federal Programs – Jodi Ibach
Child Nutrition, Free and Reduce Hearing Officer – Matt Gonzales
District #25 Recreation Board – Ray and Jeremy Hernandez
Hall of Fame – Berg and Wildcat
Fremont County Board/Superintendents meetings – Flanagan and Jeffres
District #38 Communications Sub Committee – Wildcat, Manning
Crisis Management Team Members – Jeffres and Joel Guggenmos
Public Records Information Officer – Flanagan