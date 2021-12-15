Riverton School Board elected new Chair Tuesday

Lynette Jeffres is the new chair of the Riverton School Board following action at last night’s reorganization meeting. Jeffres had been the vice-chair of the board.

During the change and exchange of gavels, immediate past chairman Carl Manning announced that this past year was his last as chairman. He said he’s held that office nine times before in his long tenure on the board, and he said he does not anticipate running for reelection when his current term expires.

Other officers elected for the coming year include Jody Ray, Vice-Chair; Jenni Wildcat, Clerk; and Bruce Berg, Treasurer.

As the new chair, Jeffres announced appointments and board liaison assignments. They are:

Big Horn Basin Children’s Center (NW BOCES) – Jeffres

Fremont County BOCES – Manning

CWC BOCHES – Berg

Wyoming School Board Delegates – Ray and Jeffres

Legislative Coordinator – Manning

Chief Budgeting Officer and Purchasing Agent – Supt. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan

Legal Counsel – Joel M. Vincent Law Office

Official Newspaper – The Ranger

Federal Programs – Jodi Ibach

Child Nutrition, Free and Reduce Hearing Officer – Matt Gonzales

District #25 Recreation Board – Ray and Jeremy Hernandez

Hall of Fame – Berg and Wildcat

Fremont County Board/Superintendents meetings – Flanagan and Jeffres

District #38 Communications Sub Committee – Wildcat, Manning

Crisis Management Team Members – Jeffres and Joel Guggenmos

Public Records Information Officer – Flanagan