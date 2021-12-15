Rec Board Recognizes its Volunteers of the Year

The Volunteers of the year were recognized by the Fremont County School District #25 Recreation Board at last night’s Riverton school board meeting

Earning the individual Volunteer of the Year was Michelle Widnayer. The group recognized for their efforts to bring a Boys and Girls Club to the city was the Riverton Advisory Council.

Each received the thanks and appreciation from the school board.

Widmayer was part of the founding group that brought Crisis Intervention Team Training to Fremont County, which is a community partnership of law enforcement, mental health and addition professionals and advocates. According to her citation, Widmayer has always been a very giving person who has worked with you, worked in a therapeutic wilderness program and is now working with at risk adults. She is the director of the Eagles Hope Transitions now for the last four years.

Members of the Riverton Advisory Council who were able to attend last night’s meeting. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Riverton Advisory Council membership includes Mary Axthelm, Jody Ray, Jazmine Wildcat, Jenni Wildcat, Lindsey Cox, Nichole Schoening, Suzie Koehn, Kip Post, Mike Bailey, Mitch Johnson, Bethany Baldes, Curt Galitz and Cody Beers. It was noted that the Boys and Girls Club provides a safe place after school where young people can go for supervision, a free healthy snack, help with homework and friendship. The programs at the club focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles plus good charachter and citizenship.